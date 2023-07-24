Raiders Signing CB Marcus Peters

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing CB Marcus Peters to a one-year contract.

Peters worked out for the Raiders on Monday and had been linked to Las Vegas for some time now so this isn’t a big surprise.

Peters, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2022, Peters appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 47 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses.

