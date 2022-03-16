Raiders Signing FB Jakob Johnson To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are signing FB Jakob Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson is reunited with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Johnson, 27, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster where he’s been ever since.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and caught four passes for 43 yards and no touchdowns.