Raiders Signing Fifth-Round CB Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs on Monday.
We have signed CB Nate Hobbs. pic.twitter.com/wFdnXreduS
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 17, 2021
The Raiders have now signed three of their seven 2021 draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Alex Leatherwood
|G
|2
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|3
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|3
|Divine Deablo
|DB
|4
|Tyree Gillespie
|DB
|Signed
|5
|Nate Hobbs
|DB
|Signed
|7
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|Signed
Hobbs, 21, played four years at Illinois before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 167 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hobbs is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,783,051 that includes a signing bonus of $303,051.
During his four years at Illinois, Hobbs recorded 166 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and eleven pass defenses.
