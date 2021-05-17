Raiders Signing Fifth-Round CB Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs on Monday.

We have signed CB Nate Hobbs. pic.twitter.com/wFdnXreduS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 17, 2021

The Raiders have now signed three of their seven 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Alex Leatherwood G 2 Trevon Moehrig S 3 Malcolm Koonce DE 3 Divine Deablo DB 4 Tyree Gillespie DB Signed 5 Nate Hobbs DB Signed 7 Jimmy Morrissey C Signed

Hobbs, 21, played four years at Illinois before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 167 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hobbs is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,783,051 that includes a signing bonus of $303,051.

During his four years at Illinois, Hobbs recorded 166 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and eleven pass defenses.