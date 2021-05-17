Raiders Signing Fifth-Round CB Nate Hobbs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs on Monday. 

The Raiders have now signed three of their seven 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Alex Leatherwood G  
2 Trevon Moehrig S  
3 Malcolm Koonce DE  
3 Divine Deablo DB  
4 Tyree Gillespie DB Signed
5 Nate Hobbs DB Signed
7 Jimmy Morrissey C Signed

 

Hobbs, 21, played four years at Illinois before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 167 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hobbs is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,783,051 that includes a signing bonus of $303,051.

During his four years at Illinois, Hobbs recorded 166 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and eleven pass defenses.

