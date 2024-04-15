Raiders Signing OL Cody Whitehair

According to Adam Caplan, the Raiders are signing veteran OL Cody Whitehair to a one-year deal.

Caplan reports the deal has a base value of $2.5 million, $1.4 million of which is guaranteed, and a maximum value of $3 million.

He gives Las Vegas another experienced option who can play either guard or center, though most likely guard given the Raiders’ depth chart.

Raiders OC Luke Getsy worked with Whitehair the past couple of years in Chicago, so there’s some familiarity there as well.

It’s worth mentioning signing Whitehair to a contract won’t impact the Raiders’ compensatory picks as he was released by the Bears this offseason.

Whitehair, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016 out of Kansas State. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4,224,568 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent.

He then signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with the Bears, which includes $27.5 million guaranteed. Whitehair was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.15 million when Chicago released him.

In 2023, Whitehair appeared in 17 games and made 11 starts for the Bears between guard and center.