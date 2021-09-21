Raiders Signing OT Jackson Barton Off Giants Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing OT Jackson Barton to their active roster from the Giants’ practice squad.

Barton gives Las Vegas a little bit of extra depth at offensive tackle with first-round RT Alex Leatherwood dealing with a back injury.

Barton, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants.

New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season.

Barton has yet to appear in an NFL game.