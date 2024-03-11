Raiders Signing QB Gardner Minshew To Two-Year, $25M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year contract.

He adds he’ll come in to compete with 2023 fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell.

Still, Tom Pelissero reports Minshew signed a deal worth $25 million, $15 million of which is guaranteed, so he should be the heavy favorite to start based on that.

The Raiders were also just linked to Bears QB Justin Fields and could add a quarterback in the draft, so they might not be done.

Minshew, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts back in March.

In 2023, Minshew appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and started 13. He completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 34 carries for 100 yards and three scores on the ground.