Raiders Signing RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Kenyan Drake on Thursday, according to his agency.

Adam Schefter reports that Drake is signing a two-year, $11 million contract that can be worth up to $14.5 million. The deal includes $11 million guaranteed.

Drake, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

Drake just finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

Drake made a base salary of $8,483,000 fully guaranteed last year.

In 2020, Drake appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 955 yards on 239 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 137 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns.

