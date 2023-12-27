Raiders Signing TE Zach Gentry Off Bengals Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing TE Zach Gentry off of the Bengals’ practice squad to their active roster.

Gentry, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Steelers out of Michigan back in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,864,460 and opted to return to Pittsburgh for another season.

However, the Steelers cut him coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad.

In 2022, Gentry appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and caught 19 passes for 132 yards and no touchdowns.