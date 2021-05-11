Raiders Signing WR Caleb Scott

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing WR Caleb Scott to a contract on Tuesday.

Scott, 25, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad before being waived the following year.

The Packers signed Scott to their practice squad last year, but he was released soon after.

During his four-year career at Vanderbilt, Scott caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards, to go along with four touchdowns.