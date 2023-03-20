Raiders Signing WR Cam Sims

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing WR Cam Sims, according to Ben Standig.

Sims, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason in 2020 and bounced on and off the active roster.

The Commanders eventually promoted him and he stayed on the active roster for the entire 2020 season, returning again in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, Sims appeared in all 17 games and had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.