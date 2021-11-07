Raiders Signing WR DeSean Jackson

Veteran WR DeSean Jackson tells Josina Anderson that he’s signing with the Raiders.

According to Mike Garafolo, Jackson is signing a deal worth more than the veteran minimum with the Raiders.

Jackson reportedly met with the Raiders via a zoom call on Saturday and it appears as though they were able to hammer out an agreement.

Garafoloreported that there were around seven teams in total who showed interest in Jackson.

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams in March but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Rams and caught eight passes for 221 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.