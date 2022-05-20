Raiders Signing WR Jordan Veasy

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Jordan Veasy to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

Veasy, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars late in the year.

Veasy signed a futures deal with the Colts in 2019, but was waived coming out of the preseason this year. He would later have brief stints with the Bills and Washington before joining the Texans last summer.

In 2021, Veasy was active for two games but did not record a statistic.

During his two-year college career, Veasy caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 career games.