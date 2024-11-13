Raiders Starting QB Gardner Minshew In Week 11

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce announced veteran QB Gardner Minshew will start this week, per Vic Tafur.

It’s a bit of a surprise, as Minshew was benched before the team’s bye last week and has been yanked three times this year.

The most recent one was for QB Desmond Ridder who had been signed away from the Cardinals practice squad. Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is on injured reserve right now.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March to compete for their starting job.

In 2024, Minshew has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,501 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Raiders quarterback situation as the news is available.