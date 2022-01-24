Raiders To Interview Jerod Mayo For HC On Tuesday

Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are flying Patriots DC Jerod Mayo to Las Vegas for a head coach interview on Tuesday.

The full list of Raiders HC interviews includes:

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

Mayo, 35, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.