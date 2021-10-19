Raiders Tried Out Four Players

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in four free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Dennard, 30, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before releasing him early into the 2021 season. He also recently worked out for the Colts.

In 2020, Dennard appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 36 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden became a free agent in March.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.

Both players are included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.