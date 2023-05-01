Raiders Waive S Jalen Elliott & OT Sebastian Gutierrez

The Los Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve placed S Jalen Elliott and T Sebastian Gutierrez on waivers.

We have waived S Jalen Elliott and T Sebastian Gutierrez. pic.twitter.com/aIleNn4GwS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 1, 2023

Elliott, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted last month.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and was on and off of their roster.

The Lions cut Elliot loose shortly after last year’s draft and he had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Raiders.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 11 total tackles and no tackles for loss or interceptions.