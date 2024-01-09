Raiders Will Interview Tom Telesco For Vacant GM Position

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders plan to interview former Chargers GM Tom Telesco for their vacant general manager position.

Telesco, 51, began working as an intern for the Bills in 1991 and later got into scouting as a member of the Panthers.

The Colts hired Telesco as an area scout in 1998 and he was eventually promoted to the director of player personnel role in 2005. After several years in Indianapolis, he departed to become the Chargers GM in 2013.

Telesco signed a multi-year extension for the Chargers back in 2018, his third contract with the team since being hired in 2013, before being fired along with HC Brandon Staley after Week 15 of the 2023 season.

In 11 seasons with the Chargers, Telesco led the team to a record of 84-95 in the regular season. The team also made three playoff appearances and finished with a record of 2-3.

We will have more news on Telesco and the Raiders GM search as it becomes available.