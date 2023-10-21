Raiders Won’t Trade WR Davante Adams Before Deadline

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders have informed teams around the NFL that they are not trading star WR Davante Adams before this year’s trade deadline.

Schefter says this decision comes regardless of how unhappy the star receiver is with the team’s offense right now and even if Adams would prefer a trade.

Adams expressed some frustration publicly regarding his role in the team’s offense last week, which led to some speculation about a potential trade.

“If it don’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not a part of that plan,” Adams said. “I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there, and if that doesn’t happen, then I’m going to be frustrated. If Jakobi [Meyers] goes out and has a monster game or if the offense is scoring every five plays, like our first drive on the Bills, then it is what it is.

“It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

Sources tell Schefter that there were teams last season that considered trying to trade for Adams, but it’s uncertain whether these teams reached out to the Raiders this time around.

However, Schefter adds that other teams have at least contemplated pursuing a trade for Adams in recent days/weeks.

Adams, 30, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 39 passes for 471 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Adams as it becomes available.