Raiders Work Out Three Defensive Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted three defensive backs for a workout on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DB Kai Nacua DB Rico Gafford DB Cody Tippett

Gafford, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming following the 2018 NFL Draft. Tennessee waived him and he caught on with the Raiders on the practice squad.

Gafford spent the next couple of years bouncing back and forth between the Raiders roster and practice squad. He had stints with the Cardinals and Bills before landing on the Broncos practice squad for most of the 2021 season.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season only to waive him coming out of the preseason and a brief stint on the practice squad.

For his career, Gafford has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also has one tackle and one kick return on special teams.