Raiders Working Out CB Lenzy Pipkins

According to Mike Klis, the Raiders are hosting veteran CB Lenzy Pipkins for a workout.

Pipkins has bounced around several teams so far in his NFL career and appears to be an option to compete for a spot on the back end of the roster. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018.

Pipkins, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later traded to the Colts for LB Antonio Morrison.

Pipkins was on and off of the Colts’ roster before eventually being claimed by the Lions. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract before being waived at the start of 2019 season.

The Patriots signed Pipkins to a contract last February but waived him in July before the start of camp.

In 2018, Pipkins appeared in three games and recorded 10 tackles and no interceptions.