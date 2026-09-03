Raiders Working Out CB Tre Hawkins

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are hosting CB Tre Hawkins for a workout today.
Hawkins, 26, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.
The Commanders signed him to a contract in November, but cut him loose with an injury designation. He had a brief stint with the Vikings this past August but was cut coming out of the preseason.
In 2025, Hawkins appeared in one game for the Commanders.
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