Rams Activating LB Ernest Jones From IR, Among Other Moves

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are activating LB Ernest Jones from injured reserve, as well as elevating defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess for the NFC Championship game.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve LB Ernest Jones

• Activated, from Practice Squad DB Blake Countess, DB Eric Weddle

In other moves, the team is signing K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad.

Jones, 22, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He’s finishing the first year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million and an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games and recorded 61 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and four pass defenses