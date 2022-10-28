Rams Activating WR Van Jefferson & CB Troy Hill From Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are activating WR Van Jefferson and CB Troy Hill from their injured reserve for Week 8.

Both Jefferson and Hill were designated to return earlier this week, while Los Angeles also opened the practice window for LB Travin Howard on the NFI list.

Jefferson, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.1 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 50 receptions on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns.