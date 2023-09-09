Rams Announce Five Transactions

The Rams officially announced five transactions on Saturday, placing WR Cooper Kupp and TE Hunter Long on injured reserve.

The team also activated K Brett Maher and QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad, as well as signing LB Troy Reeder to their active roster.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.