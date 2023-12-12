Rams Announce Four Moves, Release K Mason Crosby From PS

The Rams announced four moves on Tuesday, including terminating K Mason Crosby from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured TE Hunter Long, LS Alex Ward

• Free Agent Signing LS Carson Tinker

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad K Mason Crosby — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2023

The team also placed TE Hunter Long and LS Alex Ward on injured reserve before signing LS Carson Tinker.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March before eventually signing on to the Rams’ practice squad recently.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.