Rams Announce Three Moves, Activate RB Kyren Williams From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Rams announced three moves Saturday, activating RB Kyren Williams and DB Jason Taylor II  from injured reserve. The team also waived OT Zachary Thomas in a corresponding move.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.

