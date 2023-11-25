Rams Announce Three Moves, Activate RB Kyren Williams From IR

The Rams announced three moves Saturday, activating RB Kyren Williams and DB Jason Taylor II from injured reserve. The team also waived OT Zachary Thomas in a corresponding move.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve DB Jason Taylor II, RB Kyren Williams

• Waived, No Recall T Zachary Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2023

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.