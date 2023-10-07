Rams Announce Three Moves, Activate WR Cooper Kupp

The Rams announced on Saturday that they are activating WR Cooper Kupp and LB Ochaun Mathis from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve WR Cooper Kupp, LB Ochaun Mathis

• Signed to Active Roster WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 7, 2023

The Rams are also signing WR Austin Trammell to their active roster.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We will have more news on Kupp as it becomes available.