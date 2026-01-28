Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase Currently Expected To Return

Jeremy Fowler and Tom Pelissero have both noted the expectation is for Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to remain with the Rams in 2026.

Fowler says Scheelhaase was informed this morning the Browns were going in a different direction after he was a finalist for their head coaching vacancy. He adds Scheelhaase hopes to remain in Los Angeles and build on his stock for next year’s hiring cycle.

Technically speaking Scheelhaase could be an offensive coordinator candidate for other teams and raise his profile that way, and it’s still possible an offer comes along that he can’t refuse.

But the Rams’ coaching staff is a stable and proven incubator, and there’s a strong chance Scheelhaase would be promoted to offensive coordinator if current OC Mike LaFleur, a finalist for the Cardinals’ coaching vacancy, ends up leaving.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.