NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker III, Ty Simpson, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

The Rams made headlines by taking QB Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick, leading to some lukewarm comments from HC Sean McVay about the quarterback. When speaking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who believes McVay is just “saving face” to reassure Matthew Stafford that he’s their guy.

“Sean runs the show there,” one executive said. “He is just using the GM to save face and look good for Matthew. But Matthew has already had doubts about playing. It’s not a stretch that you would draft somebody.”

One anonymous quarterbacks coach is confident that McVay will get the most out of Simpson.

“McVay will get everything there is to get from that kid,” this coach said. “Whatever you can get from (Brock) Purdy, you can get from this kid. You put a good enough team around him, he can get you a little ways.”

Another executive admitted he heard GM Les Snead promised Simpson’s agent that the quarterback wouldn’t fall past them.

“Drafting a quarterback without talking to him would be crazy — unbelievable,” another exec said. “I was told that (GM) Les (Snead) made a deal with (agent) Jimmy Sexton when the kid was coming out and promised him he’d get no lower than them.”

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III revealed that he knew during the 2025 season he would not be back with Seattle, a fact that didn’t change after they won the Super Bowl and Walker was named MVP.

“I would say probably, if I’m being honest, probably like sometime during the season,” Walker said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know, things ain’t working out how I was expecting to, and that’s all right. It worked out for the team. So sometime during the season, and then we get to free agency, pretty much knowing like you weren’t gonna be there no more. The team appreciates me over here and, like, being able to come somewhere there where you’re appreciated. I definitely feel like I’ll be getting the ball a lot, be making plays and, yeah, I’m excited for this season.”

Seahawks

Regarding Seahawks’ second-round S Bud Clark, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who said his team “loved him” and thinks he’s capable of playing safety, nickel, and cornerback roles.

“Bud Clark is a stud,” the executive said. “He is a playmaker, and he is scary in that defense. His playmaking ability with that pass rush — wow. He has position flex. He is probably your ideal deep middle free safety but can also run well enough to possibly play nickel or corner. We loved him.”

As for first-round RB Jadarian Price, another executive believes he has more big-play ability than Kenneth Walker, but isn’t as physical a player.

“Price is a little more home run type of runner (than Walker),” the executive said. “He is not as physical, but he is strong enough and has the speed on the perimeter to make plays in space.”

One executive said their team had a mid-second round grade on Price, while he isn’t confident that Clark will be as solid as what Seattle had in Coby Bryant.

“It was not a good running back crew this year,” the executive said. “We had a mid-second round grade on Price, so it’s not a big reach. And he’ll play. He will be solid for them. Clark is a good player. I don’t think he’s Coby Bryant, though.”