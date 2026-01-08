Rams Asst Nate Scheelhaase & Ravens OC Todd Monken Names To Watch For Buccaneers OC Opening

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo names Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Ravens OC Todd Monken as people to watch for the recently opened Buccaneers offensive coordinator job.

Tampa Bay fired OC Josh Grizzard after one season and will be looking for the fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons. Scheelhaase impressed in his interviews with the Buccaneers last offseason, while Monken worked with the organization from 2016 to 2018.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.