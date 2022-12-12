Rams Claim DT Larrell Murchison Off Waivers From Titans

The Rams were awarded DT Larrell Murchison off of waivers from the Titans on Monday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2022

Murchison, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020 and has been on and off the team’s practice squad.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741 but had signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived.

In 2022, Murchison has appeared in five games for the Titans, recording two tackles.