Rams Claim OT Ryan Pope Off Waivers From Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams claimed OT Ryan Pope off of waivers from the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Pope, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the 49ers’ practice squad.

From there, Pope signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and returned to Jacksonville on a futures deal for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, he was cut again coming out of camp and eventually landed on the Packers’ practice squad.

The Broncos signed Pope as a free agent back in May, but the team released him less than a week later. He later signed on with the Cardinals, but was waived on Tuesday.

Pope has yet to appear in an NFL game.