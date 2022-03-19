Rams & QB Matthew Stafford Agree To Four-Year, $160M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams have closed in on a contract extension with QB Matthew Stafford, who was due a roster bonus on March 20th.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is a four-year extension worth $160 million and includes $135 million guaranteed.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He would be a free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Stafford appeared in 17 games for the Rams and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards.