Rams Closing In On Three-Year Extension For Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have made ‘significant progress’ on an extension with WR Cooper Kupp, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes the deal will likely be in the three-year range at around $25 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

According to Rapoport, a deal isn’t done right now but there’s a chance an agreement could be in place later tonight.

Kupp, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Kupp appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.

