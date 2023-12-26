Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson From PS, Sign LS Alex Matheson

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have released practice squad RB Darrell Henderson.

In a corresponding move, Los Angeles signed LS Alex Matheson.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

T A.J. Arcuri G Logan Bruss DT Marquise Copeland DB Tanner Ingle WR Tyler Johnson TE Nikola Kalinic C Mike McAllister WR Xavier Smith DB Michael Ojemudia LB Olakunle Fatukasi DT Cory Durden LB Zach VanValkenburg DB Cameron McCutcheon T Zachary Thomas TE Miller Forristall LS Alex Matheson

Henderson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He returned to the Rams earlier this season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Henderson has appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 46 rushing attempts for 112 yards (2.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 10 receptions on 14 targets for another 103 yards.