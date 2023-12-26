Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson From PS, Sign LS Alex Matheson

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have released practice squad RB Darrell Henderson.
In a corresponding move, Los Angeles signed LS Alex Matheson.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- T A.J. Arcuri
- G Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- C Mike McAllister
- WR Xavier Smith
- DB Michael Ojemudia
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- DT Cory Durden
- LB Zach VanValkenburg
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- T Zachary Thomas
- TE Miller Forristall
- LS Alex Matheson
Henderson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.
The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He returned to the Rams earlier this season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2023, Henderson has appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 46 rushing attempts for 112 yards (2.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 10 receptions on 14 targets for another 103 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!