Rams Designate Two Players To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they’ve designated DE Larrell Murchison and LB Troy Reeder to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Rams to activate them or they would miss the remainder of the season.

Reeder, 30, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings signed Reeder to a contract last off-season but was released coming out of the pre-season. Los Angeles brought him back on a one-year contract back in September.

In 2024, Reeder appeared in six games for the Rams and recorded 46 tackles and a pass defense.