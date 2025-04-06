Rams GM Les Snead Discusses Possibility Of Drafting A Quarterback

The Rams are working on finalizing an adjusted contract for QB Matthew Stafford to keep him in their plans for 2025. However, this is likely a process that will unfold every offseason until Stafford retires, signaling that the end is near.

With that in mind, Rams GM Les Snead talked about their willingness to draft a quarterback. He pointed out it’s always a consideration but the players on their board are usually grabbed before they would consider taking them.

“Always open to drafting a quarterback,” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “Usually another team who gets into that more serious level usually drafts that player earlier than we (would).”

Snead explained any player they might like at No. 26 overall is probably going to be taken by a team with a little more urgent of a quarterback situation before they can select them.

“If a team really thinks that player is their next QB, it’s not like they’re going, ‘Hey, let’s wait till the middle of the second round. Let’s do it now.’ … If the right guy fell to No. 26, and maybe he’s the right guy for another team, they might want to move into the first round (and) draft that guy. So maybe that is better for the Rams than picking that ‘right’ guy. That’s how to honestly answer that question. And then to be honest about the dishonesty, if we were really looking at a QB at No. 26, we would probably say an answer like that.”

Snead, 54, was hired by the Rams as their general manager back in 2012 along with HC Jeff Fisher. Snead has led the Rams to a winning season in seven of the last eight seasons including six playoff appearances.

In his 13 years with the Rams, Snead has a record of 111-100-1 to go with an 8-5 playoff record including two Super Bowl appearances and one title.