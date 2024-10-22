Rams Designate WR Puka Nacua To Return From IR

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they are designating WR Puka Nacua to return from injured reserve by opening his practice window.

Los Angeles intended for Nacua to return from his PCL injury after their bye week but may bring him back in Week 8 so he has no setbacks.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught four passes on four targets for 35 yards to go along with one rush for seven yards.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.