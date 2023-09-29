Rams Designating WR Cooper Kupp To Return From Injured Reserve

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Cooper Kupp will return to practice next week and they will open his 21-day window to practice before potentially activating him from injured reserve, per Sarah Barshop.
Kupp will still miss Week 4 before he’s eligible to come off injured reserve, but this is encouraging news for his Week 5 availability.
Los Angeles initially determined Kupp to be day-to-day after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury before the start of the season, leading to him being placed on injured reserve.
Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.
In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
