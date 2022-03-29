Rams Expect To Finalize Extensions For HC Sean McVay & GM Les Snead

Rams’ executive Kevin Demoff said that they expect to finalize contract extensions for HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead prior to the preseason, according to Jourdan Rodrigue.

Back in February, it was reported that McVay was in-line for a deal this offseason, so it seems like its only a matter of time before the two sides come to an agreement.

McVay put an end to retirement discussions last month when Adam Schefter indicated that the coach won’t take any television opportunities this offseason and is committed to continuing as head coach.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 55-26 (67.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (6-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.

Snead, 51, was hired by the Rams as their general manager back in 2012 along with HC Jeff Fisher. Prior to hiring McVay as head coach in 2017, the Rams endured five straight losing seasons and no playoff appearances.