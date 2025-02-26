Rams Give G Jonah Jackson Permission To Seek Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Rams have given G Jonah Jackson permission to seek a trade out of Los Angeles.

Jackson is a former Pro Bowl guard who was limited by injuries and later benched by the Rams.

It’s worth mentioning that Jackson is owed $8.5 million guaranteed on March 12, which will serve as a deadline of sorts for the Rams and Williams.

NFLTR’s Logan Ulrich listed Jackson as a potential trade candidate to watch this offseason in his 29 Notable Trade Candidates To Watch In 2025.

Jackson, 28, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in four games with four starts for the Rams at left guard.