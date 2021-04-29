Rams GM Les Snead Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Isolate For Remainder Of Draft

Rams GM Les Snead told reporters on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 today and he now will have to isolate for the remainder of the draft.

Snead and HC Sean McVay both had close contact with someone who later tested positive and found out about this on Monday.

Snead is dealing with mild symptoms and mentioned that he felt some aches last night, but is still hoping for the best.

“Definitely know there is a virus trying to attack the body…right now in a good spot,” Snead said, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Snead was just days away from a second COVID-19 vaccination.

McVay has continued to test negative and is expected to return to the Malibu draft house for the team’s first pick on Friday.