Rams HC Sean McVay In Line For Contract Extension This Offseason

According to Adam Schefter, Rams HC Sean McVay is in line to receive a contract extension this coming offseason.

McVay currently has two years remaining on his deal, per Schefter. He last signed an extension during the 2019 offseason when the Rams were coming off of their last Super Bowl appearance.

There has been speculation that McVay could step away from coaching earlier than expected to pursue a career in broadcasting, which McVay stirred up with some comments this week in advance of the Super Bowl.

However, McVay later clarified he’s all-in for 2022 and beyond, and a contract extension would certainly suggest the Rams are under that impression as well.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 55-26 (67.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (6-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.