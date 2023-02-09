Rams Hiring Bills Assistant OL Coach Ryan Wendell As New OL Coach

According to Dan Graziano, the Rams are hiring Bills assistant OL coach Ryan Wendell to fill their vacancy at offensive line coach.

He’s a former NFL veteran who drew a decent amount of interest for some other OL coach vacancies this offseason.

Wendell, 36, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2009 and played there for seven consecutive seasons, starting 49 games. Injuries ultimately forced him to retire, however.

He joined the Bills’ coaching staff as an assistant OL coach in 2019.