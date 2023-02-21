Rams Hiring Chase Blackburn As New ST Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams are hiring former Panthers ST coordinator Chase Blackburn in the same role on their staff.

He was most recently with the Titans this past season after Carolina fired him following the 2021 season.

Blackburn, 39, played 10 years in the NFL with the Giants and Panthers. Carolina elected to hire him as their assistant special teams coach in 2016 and promoted him to ST coordinator in 2018.

Blackburn was initially retained on HC Matt Rhule‘s staff in 2020 but was fired after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Titans as an assistant special teams coach.

According to Football Outsiders, Carolina had the No. 24-ranked special teams unit in 2021.