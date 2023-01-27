Rams Hiring Mike LaFleur As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator.

Recent reports said that LaFleur was likely to end up with the Rams, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Rams OC Liam Cohen decided to return to Kentucky after one year in Los Angeles, which left the Rams, once again, looking for another offensive coordinator.

There has been talk about Sean McVay deligating more responsibility next season, so there’s at least a chance LaFleur could call plays in Los Angeles.

LaFleur, 36, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020 and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Jets ranked No. 25 in yards per game, No. 15 in passing yards per game, No. 26 in rushing yards per game and No. 29 in points per game.