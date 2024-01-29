Rams Interviewed Ron Rivera For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Rams interviewed former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their defensive coordinator job this past weekend.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Rams job:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DB Coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interview)

The Rams are looking to replace Raheem Morris, who was hired as the Falcons’ head coach last week.

Rivera has made it clear that he would like to be back in the sidelines in 2024, even if it’s in a different capacity. He interviewed for the Eagles’ job and came up as a potential option for the Cowboys.

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).