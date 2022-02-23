Rams LT Andrew Whitworth ‘Leaning Towards’ Retiring

Rams veteran LT Andrew Whitworth said during an appearance on NFL Total Access on Wednesday that he’s “leaning towards” retiring from the NFL.

According to Whitworth, he should have an announcement to make in a “couple of weeks.”

“I’m kind of waiting for another couple of weeks. Just right before the league year starts, I’ll make a decision,” Whitworth said, via NFL.com. “Trying to get away from the game as much as I can.”

Whitworth explained that a lot goes into this decision, but retirement is still where he’s leaning at this time.

“There’s a lot that goes into that,” Whitworth said. “Obviously, the family’s involved. Me making sure that my commitment level to being the kind of player that I expect myself to be each and every Sunday is a part of that. So, that’s something I’m just gonna give it another couple of weeks and make sure I’m pretty confident what I want to do.

“I definitely think, I’m definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that’s probably best for me at this time in my career. There’s obviously days I’m waking up right now that I don’t know if I want to do that. It’s battling that a little bit. I’ll come to a conclusion here soon to give the Rams a chance to make the moves they need to one way or another. But man, what an awesome ride it’s been if this is the end.”

Whitworth, 40, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2006. He spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $33.75 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed with the Rams in 2017.

Whitworth made a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2019 season. The Rams brought him back on a three-year extension in 2020.

Whitworth has already announced that he expects this season to be his last and took a $3 million pay cut to retain a roster spot with the Rams last year.

In 2021, Whitworth appeared in and started in 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.

We’ll have more regarding Whitworth as the news is available.