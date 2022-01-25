Rams Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they cut K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad, and signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad K Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker

• Signed to Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson, TE Kyle Markway — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2022

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad in September.

The Lions released Santoso in November and he caught on with the Rams practice squad from there.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and three for the Lions, making 4-5 field goal attempts and 6-8 extra points.