Rams Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed LB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.

The Rams released DT Tim Keenan III from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s an updated look at the Rams’ practice squad:

DB Nick Andersen WR Alex Bachman T Austin Blaske P Jack Bouwmeester (international) RB Dean Connors DB Nyzier Fourqurean G Blake Hance DB Tanner Ingle DB Cam Lampkin DT Larrell Murchison LB Eli Neal DT Bill Norton LB Darryl Peterson WR Brennan Presley TE Dan Villari RB Jordan Waters LB Jamie Sheriff

Sheriff, 26, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived him in 2024, however, and he returned to Seattle, bouncing on and off the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal.

From there, Sheriff spent the 2025 season on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal and being among their final roster cuts coming out of camp in 2026.

In 2025, Sheriff appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one total tackle.